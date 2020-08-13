Kingdom cast wants a season 4

Kingdom type TV Show network DirecTV

On July 1, Kingdom hit Netflix. The MMA drama, which aired from 2014 to 2017 on DirecTV , had waited years for its streaming debut, and a little more than a month into its time on Netflix, it's starting to gain some traction.

The drama stars Frank Grillo, Jonathan Tucker, Matt Lauria, Nick Jonas, Kiele Sanchez, and Joanna Going in a story about a group of MMA fighters in Venice, California. The series was canceled just before season 3 started airing, and now, as more people find it, the cries for a fourth season are getting louder.

Back in June, EW reunited the cast and creator to talk about the series and the potential for a season 4. "It has been talked about loosely," Grillo said of a potential return. "It's one of the first things my agent asked me and I said, 'In a heartbeat.'"

Creator Byron Balasco added, "Every season has just been what's going on in these people's lives so easily I think you could do another season if you wanted to."

Watch the video above for the cast's full reaction.

