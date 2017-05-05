See the voices behind your favorite King of the Hill characters

Take a look back at the animated show and the actors who brought it to life

By EW Staff Updated July 01, 2022 at 04:25 PM EDT

The voices behind King of the Hill

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

More than 20 years ago, King of the Hill made its debut, airing on Fox from 1997 until September 2009. The animated series picked up two Emmy Awards over the course of its run and featured major stars behind the camera. Take a look back at the voices behind King of the Hill.

Mike Judge

Credit: Fox; 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Creator Mike Judge took the mic to voice Hank Hill, also lending his vocals to Boomhauer and Stuart Dooley, among other chracters.

Kathy Najimy

Credit: Fox; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sister Act and Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy spent more than a decade on King of the Hill, voicing Hank's wife Peggy Hill.

Pamela Adlon

Credit: Fox;

Years before she was Better Things' Sam Fox, Pamela Adlon was King of the Hill's Bobby Hill, a role she took on after lending her vocals to Recess as Spinelli.

Brittany Murphy

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; James Devaney/WireImage

Brittany Murphy earned one of her final credits for King of the Hill. The late actress, who died in December 2009 within months of the show's final episode, played Luanne Platter.

Johnny Hardwick

Credit: Fox

Johnny Hardwick earned his first acting credit for King of the Hill, finding his spot in the voice cast as Dale Gribble.

Stephen Root

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

NewsRadio alum Stephen Root joined King of the Hill as Bill Dauterive, voicing the barber while also popping up in The West Wing, No Country for Old Men, and The Men Who Stare at Goats.

Toby Huss

Credit: Fox; Amy E. Price/FilmMagic

Toby Huss racked up more than 150 episodes of King of the Hill, voicing Kahn Souphanousinphone, Sr., Cotton Hill, and Joe Jack, among others.

Ashley Gardner

Credit: Fox; Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Small-screen star Ashley Gardner joined King of the Hill as Nancy Hicks Gribble, also making occasional appearances as Reverend Karen Stroup.

Lauren Tom

Credit: Fox;

Prolific voice actress Lauren Tom added King of the Hill to her extensive résumé, voicing Minh Souphanousinphone and Kahn 'Connie' Souphanousinphone, Jr., among others.

Breckin Meyer

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A few years after he hit the big screen in Clueless, Breckin Meyer signed on to voice Joseph Gribble in King of the Hill.

By EW Staff