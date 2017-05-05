See the voices behind your favorite King of the Hill characters
Take a look back at the animated show and the actors who brought it to life
The voices behind King of the Hill
More than 20 years ago, King of the Hill made its debut, airing on Fox from 1997 until September 2009. The animated series picked up two Emmy Awards over the course of its run and featured major stars behind the camera. Take a look back at the voices behind King of the Hill.
Mike Judge
Creator Mike Judge took the mic to voice Hank Hill, also lending his vocals to Boomhauer and Stuart Dooley, among other chracters.
Kathy Najimy
Sister Act and Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy spent more than a decade on King of the Hill, voicing Hank's wife Peggy Hill.
Pamela Adlon
Years before she was Better Things' Sam Fox, Pamela Adlon was King of the Hill's Bobby Hill, a role she took on after lending her vocals to Recess as Spinelli.
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy earned one of her final credits for King of the Hill. The late actress, who died in December 2009 within months of the show's final episode, played Luanne Platter.
Johnny Hardwick
Johnny Hardwick earned his first acting credit for King of the Hill, finding his spot in the voice cast as Dale Gribble.
Stephen Root
NewsRadio alum Stephen Root joined King of the Hill as Bill Dauterive, voicing the barber while also popping up in The West Wing, No Country for Old Men, and The Men Who Stare at Goats.
Toby Huss
Toby Huss racked up more than 150 episodes of King of the Hill, voicing Kahn Souphanousinphone, Sr., Cotton Hill, and Joe Jack, among others.
Ashley Gardner
Small-screen star Ashley Gardner joined King of the Hill as Nancy Hicks Gribble, also making occasional appearances as Reverend Karen Stroup.
Lauren Tom
Prolific voice actress Lauren Tom added King of the Hill to her extensive résumé, voicing Minh Souphanousinphone and Kahn 'Connie' Souphanousinphone, Jr., among others.
Breckin Meyer
A few years after he hit the big screen in Clueless, Breckin Meyer signed on to voice Joseph Gribble in King of the Hill.