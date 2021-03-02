The King of Queens cast is reuniting to honor Jerry Stiller: How to watch

Kevin can't wait... to get together with his fellow cast members and celebrate Jerry Stiller.

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television announced they're teaming up with members of the cast of beloved sitcom The King of Queens for a special charity reunion table read. They will read a classic episode in honor of the recently departed series star Jerry Stiller.

The event will also raise money and awareness for a cause near and dear to Stiller's heart, Henry Street Settlement, a social services, health care, and arts organization that serves the Lower East Side and all of New York City. Stiller got his start in theater there.

Participating cast includes Kevin James (Doug Heffernan), Leah Remini (Carrie Heffernan), Victor Williams (Deacon Palmer), Gary Valentine (Danny Heffernan), Patton Oswalt (Spence Olchin), Nicole Sullivan (Holly Shumpert) and guest star Rachel Dratch (Denise Battaglia). Series creator and executive producer Michael J. Weithorn is directing the event.

In addition to the table read, the proceedings will also include a special, star-studded tribute to Stiller and a cast Q&A moderated by Weithorn.

"Those of us who made The King of Queens are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend — the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller," said Weithorn in a statement. "We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven."

Stiller died in May of last year, and this marks the cast's first official tribute to him. But they're no strangers to informal reunions. Remini famously reunited with James on canceled CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait after the show killed off James' character's wife (played by Erinn Hayes) to make room for Remini to take over as the female lead.

The casting shuffle and the show's name inspired the title of upcoming AMC dramedy, Kevin Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Fans looking to watch the table read, tribute, and Q&A can visit The King of Queens Facebook page, where it will be posted on March 12 at 11 a.m. PT.