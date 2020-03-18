Exclusive: Kim’s Convenience season 4 gets U.S. premiere date

Image zoom Netflix

Canada’s favorite corner store is once again opening for business in the United States as season 4 of Kim’s Convenience will premiere April 1 on Netflix.

Fans of the hit sitcom were left wondering if after three seasons we would finally get our Jim-Pam moment with Jung (Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu) and Shannon (Nicole Power) after she sent Alejandro straight to voicemail. And, who will Janet (Andrea Bang) choose now that Raj (Ishan Davé) has officially broken off his engagement? Will Kimchee (Andrew Phung) ever sign, seal, and deliver with Gwen?

One thing’s for certain: No matter what happens, beloved Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon) will be at the store, pricing ketchup chips and taking care of each other and their mirthful parade of regulars. OK, see you.

Related content: