Korean family comedy Kim's Convenience canceled after 5 seasons

The Canadian series, which found a larger audience on Netflix, was previously renewed for a sixth season.

It's closing time for Kim's Convenience.

The Canadian comedy about a quirky Korean family that owned a neighborhood convenience store won't move on to a sixth season, despite being previously renewed for both seasons 5 and 6 last year.

"Kim's Convenience" will end after season 5.

According to a post on the show's official instagram account Monday, co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White decided to move on to other projects at the conclusion of production on season 5. Subsequently, the show's producers, Thunderbird Films, decided not to continue without Choi and White.

"Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special," the producers said.

"It's been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim's family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years," the statement went on to say. "Thank you to our fans for the love and support you've given this show."

Set in Toronto, Kim's Convenience stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, and Simu Liu as the Kim family. Andrew Phung and Nicole Power also star on the comedy. The series is based on Choi's 2011 play of the same name.

The show's stars also weighed in on the show's end.

"I'm heartbroken," Liu said on Twitter. "I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I'm proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn't goodbye, only #OKSeeYou."

Phung tweeted, "We're going out on a high note and with our heads up high. From the bottom of my [heart], thank you!"

Since the series debuted on CBC in 2016, it has won 19 awards, including Canadian Screen Awards for Best Comedy and acting wins for Lee and Phung. It would later find a larger audience when it began streaming on Netflix.

The fifth and final season of Kim's Convenience premieres April 13 on CBC. The first four seasons are currently available on Netflix.

