The couple are "trying to make it work for the kids," a source says.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are reportedly calling off their divorce.

A source told PEOPLE the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her former NFL player husband are "getting along" and "trying to make it work for the kids." Zolciak was granted a dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim by the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, according to court documents obtained by the outlet, meaning the divorce proceedings have been immediately halted, though the two can refile at a later date should they please.

Reps for Zolciak didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann | Credit: Paras Griffin/GC Images

The pair previously filed for divorce in May after nearly 12 years of marriage, with Zolciak listing April 30 as their date of separation and citing their marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak and Biermann share four children together, while Zolciak is also a mom to two other daughters from a previous marriage.

Zolciak made her appearance as one of the original housewives in RHOA in 2008 and departed in 2012 to headline her own spin-off Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, centered on her and Biermann's road down the aisle and to the altar. Following the nuptials, the series was renewed as just Don't Be Tardy and chronicled her life with Biermann and their children. It ran for eight seasons between 2012 and 2020. Zolciak is set to return for the current season 15 of RHOA, airing Sunday on Bravo.

