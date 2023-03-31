Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey return in shocking The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OGs Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow are back in the new season 15 trailer, and Shereé Whitfield welcomes one of them into the fold with an instantly iconic greeting: "Kim, your tits look smaller."

The original season 1 cast members join RHOA staple Cynthia Bailey — who starred in seasons 3-10 before returning for the Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off — for a grand return to the Bravo reality series, which unveiled its latest fiery preview Thursday.

In the clip, Zolciak — who left the show after season 5 — and Whitfield sing a rendition of the former's 2009 banger "Tardy for the Party," which was co-written by Zolciak's Grammy-winning RHOA costar Kandi Burruss.

Bailey makes an appearance earlier in the preview, seemingly crashing one of Kenya Moore's video shoots.

The official description for season 15 promises that the ladies' "friendships and romantic relationships hit promising highs and unexpected lows." The main cast includes Burruss, Whitfield, Moore, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton. Monyetta Shaw will return in a recurring role alongside new supporting cast member Courtney Rhodes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 premieres Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch Zolciak, Bailey, Wu, and Snow return in the new trailer above.

