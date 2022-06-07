Booyah! Kim Possible stars reunite and reflect on legacy of show for 20th anniversary: 'It touches our heart'

Kim Possible type TV Show network genre Animated

Adventure

Call them, beep them: Kim Possible stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved animated Disney series.

Romano, who voiced the titular crime-fighting cheerleader, and Friedle, who voiced the heroine's best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable on the Disney Channel show that launched in 2002, joined hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America Tuesday to reflect on the show's legacy.

"That first, 'doo, doo, doo,' everybody, every age, whether a parent when their kids were watching or grown-up now, know it's an iconic moment," Romano said. At the show's peak, Friedle recalled, "Everybody had it as their text ring, so you would hear it in an airport and think, 'What's going on?'"

During the nostalgic interview, Roberts and Co. presented Romano and Friedle collectible action figures of their characters. "It's a legacy for me," Romano said of the series. "My avatar on Disney+ is Kim Possible." The mother of two young daughters added, "It's my big mom flex that I get to like have that with my girls."

Friedle noted that at events and conventions, there are "little kids dressed like Kim and Ron and it's pretty awesome to see that it's sustaining after all this time." Romano added, "It touches our heart in a very genuine way. We love our fans very much and it's just really great to engage with them. A lot of people identify with the characters or they helped them come of age and find themselves and we really love honoring that."

The duo shared news for fans of the Disney series, too: A new episode of their joint podcast I Hear Voices, which celebrates voice work in animation, video games, anime, and more, features new Kim Possible content in celebration of the 20th anniversary. Alongside costars Nicole Sullivan (Shego), John DiMaggio (Drakken), series creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, and voice director Lisa Schaffer, Romano and Friedle act out a new and original Kim Possible scene (below).

All four seasons of Kim Possible are available to stream on Disney+. Watch Romano and Friedle's nostalgic GMA reunion above.

