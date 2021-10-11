The trio comes to slay Costco's competitors in a hilarious nixed sketch from Kardashian's Saturday Night Live episode.

Over a decade after Kim Kardashian West dropped "Jam (Turn It Up)," the superstar socialite revived her pop music career (sort of) in a cut-for-time sketch from her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 40-year-old led the sketch alongside Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant as a three-member "bop factory" pop group, Glitter Revolution, hired by a Costco intern in an effort to appeal to a younger demographic with tunes about "bulk bitches only" and the famous Costco food court.

"Hey boy, are you hungry? Hey boy, chicken caesar! Hey boy, got a dollar fifty, 'cause you can get me hot, dog," the group sings, before launching into a track that gives a swift "tongue lashing" to Costco's rivals, in which Walmart and Trader Joe's are labeled "flop shops" and Amazon is left "quaking in her boots, bitch," while "every other store [is] found dead in a ditch."

Costco Meeting - SNL Kim Kardashian Bowen Yang, Kim Kardashian West, and Aidy Bryant form 'Glitter Revolution' in cut 'SNL' sketch. | Credit: NBC

The real gag comes at the end, when the Costco executive listening to the group's material inquires about their ages: "We're all 15, except for she's 32 and I'm 30," Kardashian responds, with Yang closing out the bit by adding: "I'm 45."

Though Kardashian drew criticism ahead of her appearance on Saturday's edition of the variety show — including actress Debra Messing, who questioned, "Am I missing something?" when Kardashian was first announced as the episode's host — the entertainer's performance drew positive reviews for her willingness to poke fun at her family, her marriage to Kanye West, and herself. Particular praise went to her opening monologue, in which she made edgy jokes about her sisters getting plastic surgery to look like her as well as her father's involvement on the legal team for O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

Watch Kardashian's Glitter Revolution pop group sketch from SNL above.

