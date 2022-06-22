"I literally had to text Pete and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?'"

SNL host Kim Kardashian didn't know Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell were ever on the cast: 'I was so embarrassed'

Before she hosted Saturday Night Live last fall, Kim Kardashian had never watched the iconic sketch show and had no idea some of its most famous alums were ever on it. She admitted as much to The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who of course starred on the show for six years, much to Kardashian's surprise.

"I gotta be honest, I had no idea you were on," Kardashian told an astonished Fallon, who immediately face-planted on his desk.

Saturday Night Live Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian hosts 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

If it wasn't for her boyfriend, newly-exited SNL star Pete Davidson, Kardashian would truly have no idea which famous comedians made their bones on the show. Fallon isn't even the first graduate she's spoken with while being completely oblivious of their background.

"Even a month after [hosting], I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me," Kardashian told Fallon. "The show had just aired, when I was on, and he had mentioned he had seen it. I literally had to text Pete and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?' I was so embarrassed."

The reality star previously admitted she had only caught bits of the show when ex-husband Kanye West had performed as musical guest. "I had never seen an episode, really, of SNL," she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in April. "I had gone and watched parts obviously, because Kanye performed so many times," she said, stating she had even been to a full episode in person, but still "didn't really know what the monologue entailed" until she delivered one herself.

Watch the full clip of Kardashian's embarrassing admission to Fallon above.

