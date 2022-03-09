Kim Kardashian will 'definitely explain' relationship with Pete Davidson on new Hulu show

The reality star opened up about how much of her relationship with Pete Davidson will be public in her new series.

Kim Kardashian is getting candid when it comes to how much of her relationship with Pete Davidson viewers will see in the family's new show, The Kardashians, which premieres next month on Hulu.

In a new interview with Variety, the reality star admitted that although she hasn't filmed with Davidson, she wouldn't be opposed to having her SNL beau join the family in front of the cameras one day in the future.

"It's just not what he does," Kardashian told Variety. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

The interview marks the first time Kardashian has spoken publicly about her relationship with Davidson, which took off following her SNL hosting gig last October and her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West. (Who has not been shy about making his feelings known when it comes to Kardashian's new love interest.) While West does feature in the first season of the show, according to Kardashian, there won't be any animosity — especially since the filming was completed prior to the couple splitting up.

And even though Davidson won't be appearing on the new series this season, rest assured: for those who have been curious about the details of his relationship with Kardashian, she promises they'll learn it all, including how they met and who reached out first.

"I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it," she declared.

