The reality TV star also says some famous friends helped write her punchy monologue.

Kim Kardashian never watched an episode of Saturday Night Live before she hosted

Saturday Night Live Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The TV personality admitted that she "had never seen an episode, really" of the NBC variety series before she hosted an episode in October, noting on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Tuesday that she had only seen bits and pieces when her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, performed as musical guest.

"I didn't want to go and embarrass myself and get up there and not be funny," Kardashian said. "But I had never seen an episode, really, of SNL. I had gone and watched parts obviously, because Kanye performed so many times. So I'd been there in the audience, and then I'd seen a full show in person once, but as far as watching the show, I didn't really know what the monologue entailed."

Saturday Night Live Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian hosts 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Kardashian revisited past monologues to prepare, adding that she had help from friends, including comedians Michelle Wolf (introduced to her though Dave Chapelle) and Amy Schumer. "She is so funny and really wrote my monologue; we were going over all the jokes and what feels right," she said of Wolf. "I have so many amazing funny friends who wanted to help and wanted to jump in, so I came in fully prepared with my own monologue."

Kardashian held nothing back on her Oct. 9 episode, joking about her infamous sex tape, the Kardashian family ties to O.J. Simpson, and West's failed 2020 presidential bid. She also quipped about her social media following compared to SNL viewership, joking, "I'm so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move. And I mean, how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? So tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me."

Schumer revealed she penned the joke about Kardashian's social media following on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, where she also discussed her friendship with the reality star. "She is the best. She laughs at herself," Schumer said. "That family is actually really cool. She loves jokes about herself. I mean, she went after her family in that monologue. It's just so cool when people can laugh at themselves."

Schumer added that she met Kardashian at a Met Gala several years ago. "We were kind of alone and we started talking about what was really going on with us and how we were feeling about things," she said. "When I threw myself in front of her on the carpet, her and Kanye, at the Time 100 [Gala], I could feel in that moment — and I'm sure I was projecting — she wanted to laugh. She didn't know what to do and was definitely following Kanye's lead, but it made me think, 'She's funny.' That she knew that I was doing something ridiculous."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: