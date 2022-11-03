"I'm not gonna give up," Kim says in this week's episode of The Kardashians, after learning she has three weeks to fit into Marilyn's iconic 1962 Jean Louis gown.

The latest installment, "What's More American Than Marilyn Monroe?" follows Kim's quest to secure Marilyn Monroe's original 1962 Jean Louis gown for the high-profile event. But first, the infamous influencer has to prove to the current owners of the dress — Ripley's Believe It or Not — that it will fit on her body without alterations.

A trial fitting with a prototype of the gown went smoothly, but when white-gloved Ripley's representatives attempted to put the actual dress on Kim, Marilyn's ghost appeared and screeched that she would haunt them all if they didn't let her iconic couture rest in peace. Sorry, wait — that's not exactly what happened.

"When I went to put it on, it wouldn't even go up over my hips," groans Kim. "And I just was, like, devastated."

Rather than taking this as a sign from the universe that maybe she should wear something else to the Met Gala, Kim decided it was time for some extreme dieting.

"You know what? I'll try everything and if I really get 10 pounds down, we'll try it again," she informs the Ripley's team.

Okay, so 10 pounds — that's a reasonable amount to lose in six to eight weeks or so. Unfortunately, Kim only has "about three weeks" to shed the weight, and even though that is definitely not good for her body, Ms. Kardashian can't bear the alternative: Not going to the Met Gala.

"I could already feel the FOMO happening," she tells us. "I'm not gonna give up."

From there we're treated to footage of Kim's intense workout regime, which includes a Pilates reformer, weights, and running on a treadmill in a vinyl sauna suit — which can cause heat-related illnesses.

"It's gonna be really hard and I have to eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar, which is so hard for me," Kim continues.

Just a quick reminder to the millions of Kim's young, impressionable fans: Eating a healthy diet is wonderful, but obsessing over "clean" and "perfect" eating is not great for your mental or physical health. And no one — we repeat, no one — has ever been hospitalized for "FOMO."

Though the episode ends before Kim tries on the dress a second time, it's no spoiler to say that her extreme (and extremely depressing) diet and exercise methods worked — as everyone in the world saw.

The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.

