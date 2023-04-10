Surprise, b----: Emma Roberts is back for another season of American Horror Story, and this time around, she'll be joined by none other than Kim Kardashian.

The TV personality and businesswoman will join Roberts in the upcoming season 12 of the FX anthology horror series, titled Delicate, expected to premiere in the summer.

Kardashian shared a brief teaser on Instagram.

Though details about her role are under wraps, series co-creator Ryan Murphy said it was written specifically with Kardashian in mind. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Feiffer will be the sole writer and showrunner for the upcoming season, marking a first for the series Murphy conceived with Brad Falchuk. THR reported that Delicate will be based in part on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel Delicate Condition, out in August. A synopsis describes the thriller as being about a woman who becomes convinced a "sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says."

The logline would certainly be in line with the eerie lullaby featured in the teaser shared by Kardashian.

FX did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Roberts made her AHS debut in 2013's Coven and has appeared in Cult, Freak Show, Apocalypse, and 1984. Kardashian has headlined reality shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, and made one-episode cameos on 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, and 2 Broke Girls. She also appeared in Ocean's Eight and provided her voice to Paw Patrol: The Movie.

