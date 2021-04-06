The rich Kardashian is now richer than before.

Kim Kardashian is now officially even richer as Forbes elevates her to billionaire status

News flash: reality star Kim Kardashian is now officially more rich than her rich self was before.

According to Forbes, Kardashian is now a billionaire, making her wealth on par with sister Kylie Jenner, who also falls into this "more rich" category.

Forbes credits her escalated net worth, up from $780 million in October, to her KKW Beauty line, Skims shape-wear line, endorsement deals, money from reality television, and "a number of smaller investments."

Forbes named Jenner the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, a distinction that stirred up some criticism over the use of the phrase "self-made," given how she — and all of the Kardashian-Jenners — were already born into wealth. Her revenue was driven largely by Kylie Cosmetics.

E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered at the beginning of its final season in March, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan struck a new deal with Disney to develop "global content" for Hulu. It's unclear at this point what that will entail exactly, but the first project is set for a late 2021 debut window.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is still on top of the Forbes billionaires list, followed by names like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffett.

