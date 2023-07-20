The Skims co-founder said the pair's relationship was a distraction that took her mind off of the drama that unfolded after her divorce.

Kim Kardashian admitted she "jumped into" her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her brief love affair with the Bupkis star and how it helped her escape from the drama surrounding her divorce.

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast," she told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that's not a way to like, run from things," she concluded. She added that she finds it better to "feel, deal, and heal" now instead of trying to create distractions when faced with difficult situations. It was a motto Kylie found inspirational as she jokingly suggested that the family should get matching tattoos with those words.

Kardashian waded into choppier waters during the episode when she reflected on her time with Davidson in the wake of life after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. After Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, West struck out with negative comments toward his ex-wife for making moves to keep him from the pair's children. They share four kids: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The SKKN by Kim head met Davidson shortly after filing for divorce, which lead to rumors of a potential romance between the two. While it only lasted for a few months, the entrepreneur seemed happy and content in Davidson's company until their relationship came to an end in August 2022.

The pair remain friends, and Davidson has begun dating other people in the meantime. It seems Kardashian has had a few dates in her corner so far as well, as referenced during The Kardashians, but it doesn't seem she's ready to spill the beans on who she's been seeing just yet.

