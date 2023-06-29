But, she added, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha."

Kim Cattrall won't return to And Just Like That after season 2 cameo: 'This is as far as I'm going to go'

Kim Cattrall's grand return as Samantha on an upcoming episode of And Just Like That will likely be her only stop on the Sex and the City legacy train.

"This is as far as I'm going to go," she tells Today in response to a question about expanding Samantha's presence in the future. But, she added, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

SEX AND THE CITY, Kim Cattrall Kim Cattrall on 'Sex and the City' | Credit: Everett Collection

Elsewhere in the interview, which will air June 30, Cattrall explains her decision to have Patricia Field, the legendary costumer who worked on Sex and the City, style her for the "cliffhanger" cameo, which will feature Samantha chatting with Carrie on the phone in the season 2 finale.

"One of the things that I wanted was always to have Pat Field style me, which she does for Glamorous as well," she said, referring to her new Netflix series. "I said, 'I'm going back.' She said, 'People will be so happy! Make people happy. You're funny!'"

Cattrall also revealed that she and Field "got a great freaking outfit" from Bergdorf Goodman for her to wear as Samantha.

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker 'And Just Like That' season 2 will feature Kim Cattrall's return | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection, Craig Blakenhorn/Max

"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon," Cattrall said. "And then a great martini!"

A representative for And Just Like That did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"Samantha is present in season 1 and more so in season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text," Parker previously told EW of Cattrall's return. "And it's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise."

Over the years, Cattrall has refused involvement in a continuation of Sex and the City, reportedly due to a tense relationship with the cast.

And Just Like That season 2 is streaming now on Max.

