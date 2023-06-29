Kim Cattrall won't return to And Just Like That after season 2 cameo: 'This is as far as I'm going to go'
- TV Show
Kim Cattrall's grand return as Samantha on an upcoming episode of And Just Like That will likely be her only stop on the Sex and the City legacy train.
After news broke of the actress' imminent cameo on season 2 of showrunner Michael Patrick King's revival series following SATC originals Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), the 66-year-old actress said she's not open to reprising the role of Samantha in a larger capacity if And Just Like That continues beyond its current slate of episodes.
"This is as far as I'm going to go," she tells Today in response to a question about expanding Samantha's presence in the future. But, she added, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."
Elsewhere in the interview, which will air June 30, Cattrall explains her decision to have Patricia Field, the legendary costumer who worked on Sex and the City, style her for the "cliffhanger" cameo, which will feature Samantha chatting with Carrie on the phone in the season 2 finale.
"One of the things that I wanted was always to have Pat Field style me, which she does for Glamorous as well," she said, referring to her new Netflix series. "I said, 'I'm going back.' She said, 'People will be so happy! Make people happy. You're funny!'"
Cattrall also revealed that she and Field "got a great freaking outfit" from Bergdorf Goodman for her to wear as Samantha.
"It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon," Cattrall said. "And then a great martini!"
A representative for And Just Like That did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
"Samantha is present in season 1 and more so in season 2 via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex and the City] to add the face to the text," Parker previously told EW of Cattrall's return. "And it's a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie's life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I'm glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise."
Over the years, Cattrall has refused involvement in a continuation of Sex and the City, reportedly due to a tense relationship with the cast.
And Just Like That season 2 is streaming now on Max.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.
Related content:
The story of Sex and the City continues as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda navigate life, love, and friendship in their 50s.
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|