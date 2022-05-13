The two veteran actresses are the mothers of all mothers, or at least two queer kids, in the new drama.

Here's your first look at Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis in Peacock's Queer as Folk

Queer as Folk (TV series reboot) type TV Show network Peacock genre Drama

LGBTQ

Sun's out, fun's out! EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated TV shows, movies, books, and music of entertainment's hottest season. Continue to visit ew.com throughout the week for more previews of what you'll be watching, reading, and listening to in the months to come.

Peacock's Queer as Folk, a reimagining of the original British series and its American counterpart from creator Stephen Dunn, stars mostly newcomers — with two very notable exceptions.

Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis lean into their camp icon credentials as two very different mothers to two very different kids who find themselves suddenly drawn together. Cattrall plays Brenda, the "martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots."

Queer as Folk Credit: Peacock

Queer as Folk Credit: Peacock

Brenda is the adoptive mother of Ryan O'Connell's Julian, a "pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence," as well as Devin Way's Brodie, the "charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community."

Lewis, on the other hand, is Judy, "a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenager" Mingus (Fin Argus), a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience.

Queer as Folk Credit: Peacock

Queer as Folk Credit: Peacock

Landing these two veteran character actresses is certainly a boon for the freshman series, which has some big shoes to fill for fans of either the Channel 4 millennial OG or Showtime's transatlantic transplant, or both.

Of course, Cattrall is best known for playing quippy, queer-adjacent Samantha Jones on Sex and the City — and nowhere else! — but also has some classically queer credits to her name such as 1987's Mannequin and the Britney Spears-starring Crossroads. And Lewis, is, well, Juliette F---ing Lewis: Natural Born Killers, the "Come to My Window" video, Yellowjackets. Lewis also appeared on Cattrall's short-lived melodrama Filthy Rich.

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock June 9.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: