In a shocking development for Sex and the City fans, original star Kim Cattrall is making a return to the franchise in the upcoming And Just Like That season 2, after years of vehemently refusing to be a part of further continuations.

Cattrall has filmed what has been described as a "cliffhanger" scene for the new season of the Sex and the City sequel series, a rep for Max confirmed to EW.

The New York Post was the first to report the news of Cattrall's return. Details on her scene remain scarce, though Variety reports she will appear in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That while speaking with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie over the phone.

The actress starred as Samantha, the iconic sex-positive fourth member of the Sex and the City group of gals, for all six seasons of the original HBO series. Along with Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte, Cattrall returned for both of the Sex and the City movies.

However, she has previously voiced her disinterest in reprising the role any further in a third movie or beyond. There have also long been rumblings about her dislike of Parker, and the two's apparent feud even spilled into the public on social.

Without Cattrall, it made any kind of continuation of the franchise a difficult puzzle to solve over the years. It was then revealed that HBO would be moving forward with And Just Like That, a sequel series created by Sex and the City executive producer and writer Michael Patrick King and starring Parker, Nixon, and Davis.

Cattrall sat out the first season of the new show, and will sit out most of the episodes of season 2. Samantha has still had a small presence in the story. The character was written as moving to London after a falling out with Parker's Carrie, though the pair exchanged texts during the events of And Just Like That season 1.

Speaking with EW in mid-April, shortly after wrapping production on season 2, King said he hadn't spoken with Cattrall since season 1 aired. When asked if the door remained open for the actress to return, he continued, "I'm not thinking about it. I would think that if you're done doing Sex and the City, then you're done with Sex and the City. And Just Like That is a new chapter of Sex and the City [so] you're not gonna appear in."

"Also, I'm realistic," King added. "I did talk to Kim back when she didn't wanna do the third movie. She didn't want to play Samantha anymore. So I believed her. And I think I have so many amazing characters that we're building now with the new actors that I don't need to think about it because I have a lot of story that I'm trying to create right now from people that are exciting and new characters and have lots of stuff to say about being a woman and being a person now in modern-day New York City. And not to mention there's a lot of great men in it, too."

And just like that... things have changed.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres on Max this June 22.

