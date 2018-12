Everything changed with the surprise stabbing. Overwhelmed MI5 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) was lying in bed with mercurial assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — yes, the killer she’d been tracking and obsessing over — when she pulled out a knife and plunged it into Villanelle’s stomach. As frazzled Eve raced to the kitchen to find something to staunch the bleeding, a stunned Villanelle attempted to shoot her — and then vanished from the scene, eluding Eve’s grasp again. Season 2 of Killing Eve — which premieres this spring — delves into the ramifications of that jarring, piercing event. “Eve has done something, which may have changed her forever, that will have repercussions with every relationship in her life,” says executive producer (and new head writer) Emerald Fennell. Make sure you’re not being followed and start scrolling for your first peek at season 2.