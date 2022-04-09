Exec producer Sally Woodward Gentle prepares you for the end for Eve and Villanelle, plus a peek at the second-to-last episode of the spy thriller.

Killing Eve producer says to 'steel yourself' for 'operatic' finale

The psycho, surprising, scintillating saga of Eve and Villanelle — or Villanelle and Eve, if you prefer — winds and twists to a conclusion on Sunday, leaving you just a few hours to lock in your final predictions on what kind of ending could possibly await the beyond-rogue intelligence agent and the unhinged narcissistic assassin who became obsessed with each other.

In the previous episode of BBC America spy thriller Killing Eve, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) infiltrated a Scottish island, where she encountered a sheep-carrying hired gun named, er, Gunn (Marie-Sophie Verdane). The two clashed in the woods before falling off a small cliff, and after landing next to each other all banged up, they broke into laughter and Villanelle asked: "Can I stay here?" Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) tracked down Lars (Ingvar Sigurdsson), a member of the Twelve, and against the wishes of her former boss, Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), shot him before Carolyn extracted the intel she wanted. "You've killed one," Carolyn told Eve. "They'll just replace him. Again and again." While Carolyn decoded a notebook on Lars that could take her one step closer to the Twelve, Eve was off drinking herself into a stupor.

What to expect in the final two hours? Eve arrives at the conclusion that she'll require the expertise of Villanelle to take on a new revenge mission against the Twelve, while Carolyn heads back to London, where she'll need to make inroads herself and rebuild her standing in the intelligence world. Here's where executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle asks you to ask yourself a few questions: "Was that the final betrayal for Villanelle from Eve?" she says to EW. "Will they ever be reunited? And if they do get reunited, what would that ever look like?"

In short, "steel yourself" for the last-ever episode, she advises. "Be prepared. It's high emotions. We hope that we give a true finale for four seasons of Killing Eve. An operatic finale."

While you try to figure out what tune Villanelle and Eve will be singing, you can join Eve and Yusuf (Robert Gilbert) for an important talk, via this clip from the penultimate episode. "Moving on, no matter how difficult, that is always a choice," he tells her. "Well, what if I can't move on?" she responds. "You can. You can!" And then she says it out loud: "What if I don't want to?"

You'll want to tune in Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the final Eve-ning.

