God help us, is Villanelle suddenly seeking salvation in the church?

The psychopathic assassin appears to be turning over a new leaf and shaking all sorts of trees in the fourth and final season of Killing Eve — and in the first trailer for the BBC America spy thriller. "I don't like the way I feel," shares Villanelle (Jodie Comer). "I killed two people last night after I tried very hard not to."

Meanwhile, Eve (Sandra Oh) — the British intelligence agent who became obsessed with tracking her down, only to become obsessed with her — is out for revenge and has been tasked by former/current boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) with finding out exactly who has been killing members of that mysterious organization called The Twelve and who killed her son, Kenny (Sean Delaney).

While every new season of Killing Eve keeps our two main players separated as long as possible before a charged reunion, this trailer offers a provocative peek at Eve and Villanelle in the same room, presumably for the first time since that quasi-farewell on the bridge, with Villanelle dropping to her knees in front of Eve.

"What are you doing?" asks Eve.

"Trying to show you I've changed," responds Villanelle.

"If you'd really changed, you wouldn't have come here," says Eve.

"If you'd really have changed, you wouldn't have let me," returns Villanelle.

Click on the nearly two-minute trailer above to preview slashings, double-dealings, and intriguing kisses, and see what happens when Eve asks Villanelle if she's ever heard of the Scorpion and the Frog fable. As exec producer Sally Woodward Gentle told EW in December: "This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before."

Killing Eve returns on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on BBC America (and on AMC+, where you also can watch the second episode).

