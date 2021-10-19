Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has arrived.

The CW just released a new promo for Riverdale's upcoming five-episode event, which sees Greendale's favorite teenage witch meet up with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Of course, the news of Sabrina's arrival is nothing new. As Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously said in a statement, "We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening as part of our Riverdale special event. It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

Riverdale Kiernan Shipka in 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Following the events of the season 5 finale, which saw Cheryl put a curse on the town of Riverdale, there's no doubt that Sabrina's skills could be of use to the town. Sabrina will arrive in season 6's fourth episode, titled "The Witching Hour(s)."

Watch the full promo below, which also sees Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) — who clearly survive the bomb that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) planted — take a major step forward in their relationship when she declares, "There's nothing more that I want than to have your baby."

Riverdale returns Tuesday, Nov. 16 on The CW.