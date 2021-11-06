The Succession star recalled an awkward encounter with Kevin Nealon during his brother Macaulay's hosting gig 30 years ago.

SNL host Kieran Culkin reveals he totally dissed a cast member when he was on the show as a kid

Kieran Culkin's childhood self was almost as unfiltered as his Succession character, Roman Roy. The star of the Emmy-winning HBO series recently recounted a hilariously clumsy exchange he had backstage with a prominent Saturday Night Live cast member nearly 30 years ago when his older brother Macaulay hosted it.

Culkin, who's set to host Saturday's episode of the long-running sketch show, revealed Thursday night that while preparing to act alongside his sibling during the Home Alone star's November 1991 hosting gig, he and his mother had an adorably candid conversation with Kevin Nealon on set.

"I remember, during rehearsal day, being on the stage, and I was with my mom. Kevin Nealon walks by and she grabs him and she goes, 'Oh, hey, you're great. By the way, you're my son's favorite,'" he told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, adding that Nealon graciously accepted the compliment.

However, the youngster's unabashed honesty quickly kicked in, Culkin explained, as he revealed his actual SNL first pick. "And I went, 'Mom, I told you he's my second favorite. Dana Carvey is my favorite!'" he said.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1545 -- Pictured: Actor Kieran Culkin during an interview on Friday, November 5, 2021 'Succession' star and 'SNL' host Kieran Culkin on 'The Tonight Show' | Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Culkin said Nealon was visibly taken aback by the remark. "I remember actually seeing him take this little tiny dagger and go... 'Well, still very nice to meet you,'" Culkin told Fallon.

Nealon was ultimately a good sport and still expressed thanks for the affection, even picking up the budding actor during the episode's closing moments.

Culkin was only 9 years old when he appeared in a series of sketches on SNL when his brother hosted it.

Musical guest Ed Sheeran will accompany Culkin's return to Studio 8H on Saturday's installment of the program, which airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Watch Culkin remember his first SNL appearance in the video above.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Condor star Constance Zimmer is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.