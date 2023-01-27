Kiefer Sutherland will return to TV this spring with purpose and paranoia.

The Emmy-winning 24 alum headlines Paramount+'s Rabbit Hole, a thriller in which he's a puppet master in the world of corporate espionage. But when a murder is pinned on him as he becomes tangled up in a conspiracy, he starts pulling at the strings attached to himself and loses his grip on reality.

Here's another way to describe this mind-eff of a show, courtesy of co-creator Glenn Ficarra: "It's about a man whose life is built on a lie, who lies for a living, who gets thrust into this battle of wits when he's framed for a murder of a government official — or it might be something else entirely."

Now that we've cleared/muddied that up, turn your attention to the show's first teaser-trailer, which you can find below. A voice asks Sutherland's John Weir, "What are you feeling?," John responds with sentence after ominous sentence: "It's not good — I need help." "I haven't slept for a few days." "I just got a bad feeling." "There may have been too many possibilities." "I can't tell the difference between what's real and what's not." "In my line of work, it's best not to trust anyone." Meanwhile, a montage of unsettling images fly by — John pours a drink, tosses back a bottle of pills, witnesses an explosion, notices a video camera recording him, grabs someone by the collar, and just generally seems to be surveilled. He may not be Jack Bauer, but he will need to become a man of action.

The plot — as in story and conspiracy — involves the aforementioned murder of Treasury Department official Edward Homm (Rob Yang), as well as a lawyer named Hailey (Meta Golding) whom John seemingly randomly and romantically crossed paths with the night before. Cast your suspicions on or theories around: FBI agent Jo Madi (Enid Graham), who has been monitoring John; business associate Valence (Jason Butler Harner), who sends John into danger; an intern (Walt Klink) at John's operation; and a man named Dr. Ben Wilson (Charles Dance) who Ficarra describes as "a spy who's been out in the cold too long."

Sutherland says he didn't need to take too long to sign onto this project. "To have the opportunity to play a character whose entire essence is founded in being in control, only to have that stripped away, and then thrust into a world where up is down, left is right, etc., was very exciting to me," the actor told EW.

As you try to get your bearings, review these first-look photos of Rabbit Hole, which come complete with hints from Ficarra and co-creator John Requa. The game of deception and manipulation officially commences with a two-episode premiere on Mar. 26.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: