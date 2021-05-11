Jack Bauer, er, Sutherland, will play a private espionage operative in the new drama for the streamer.

Kiefer Sutherland is doing an action show for Paramount+ now

Paramount+ wants to be in the Kiefer Sutherland business.

The streaming service has ordered a yet-to-be-titled espionage drama that features Sutherland — you know, Jack Bauer from 24 — as, essentially, a guy who can save the world. Here's the official logline: "The series finds private espionage operative James Weir in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers."

Sutherland will executive produce alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner), and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor, which was Sutherland's last series). The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Kiefer Sutherland Credit: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

The producers describe it as a "paranoid thriller," which is exactly why they thought of Sutherland.

"Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+, in a statement. "We're thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service's newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series."

Sutherland is best known for his portrayal of CTU agent Jack Bauer in 24.

