Kid Rock and pro golfer John Daly were told to wear a face mask ahead of the final presidential debate on Thursday, and the picture of their confused reactions is truly worth a thousand words.

Image zoom Julio Cortez/AP/Shutterstock

The two were supporting President Donald Trump ahead of his debate with Vice President Joe Biden in Nashville. Other users also shared videos and images of the "Bawitdaba" singer and Daly in the J.W. Marriott hotel, before the debate, without masks.

Both have publicly supported wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In April, the musician tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask, with the caption, "Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask.” In July, Daly did the same, tweeting, "Don't be a Maskhole Wear ur Mask!"

However, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock n’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville was cited for violating coronavirus public orders in June after photos exposed the joint was packed with patrons who weren't wearing masks. The singer's establishment temporarily closed in March, after it defied the mayor's request to close for COVID-19, calling the order "unconstitutional."

Kid Rock has long been a Trump supporter and performed at a Trump rally in September, where he announced he was planning a "monster tour" in 2021.

Tonight's debate was moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker and began at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Many viewers rejoiced at the news that mute buttons would be implemented to avoid the debacle that erupted during the first debate.