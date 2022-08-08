Invisible by Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Illustrated by Gabriela Epstein

A Latine take on The Breakfast Club, this wonderful graphic novel introduces a group of 8th graders who all wind up in the principal's office for an unnamed incident at their middle school. Initially lumped together to perform community service in the cafeteria, each kid seems to fit into a specific role– the smart one (Jorge), the delinquent (Dayara), the rich kid (Nico), the jock (Miguel) , and the weird loner (Sara), but as the story gets more complicated, they discover that each one is more than the label society has given them. With four of the kids being recent immigrants from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic, and only Sara and Jorge speaking English, they overcome communication issues that's reflected in the novel's use of Spanish dialogue with English translation. As they deal with their own struggles and family dynamics, they work together to help a needy mother and daughter and find friendship along the way. Beautifully told by Christina Diaz Gonzalez with vibrant illustrations by Gabriela Epstein, Invisible is a story that shouldn't be missed.