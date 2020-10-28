Khloé Kardashian reveals she had COVID-19 amid backlash over Kim's private island party

Keeping Up With the Kardashians type TV Show network E! genre Reality

Khloé Kardashian has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 — but don't worry, she hasn't ruined her sister's private island birthday party.

The reveal came in a clip from Thursday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which documents Khloé's bout with the coronavirus earlier this year. (She has since recovered.) In the clip, Khloé recalls her symptoms while convalescing, noting, "Let me tell you, that s--- is real."

"It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days," she adds. "Vomiting and shaking... I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache; I wouldn't say it was a migraine. My chest would burn when I would cough."

This news comes amid a tide of backlash on social media after Kim Kardashian tweeted Tuesday that she had brought her "closest inner circle" to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, as much of the country remains in some form of lockdown to help slow the virus' spread.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim wrote in a widely mocked tweet, adding, "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

The tweets received a torrent of criticism online, with many users, the vast majority of whom lack access to private islands, accusing Kardashian of being out of touch and tone-deaf. "READ THE ROOM," one user wrote in reply, with another writing, "Good for you. I lost four months of pay, still tied up with unemployment and have seen a significant drop in future earnings. I’m helping my daughters with childcare and virtual school for my granddaughter. Still haven’t gotten my 2019 tax return. Glad you had fun."

Coronavirus infections are currently spiking in the U.S. and across the world, with a record 500,000 new cases reported in the country over the past week.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 19th season is currently airing on E! The family announced in September that the series will end next year with season 20.

