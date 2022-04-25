"It's everything you wanted — even if you didn't know you wanted it," writer Danielle Bauman says of this week's episode, which resolves Kevin's romantic mystery with Sophie, Cassidy, and Arielle.

In Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, you will learn that Kevin ends up with Cassidy.

Hmm, let's try that again: In Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, you will learn that Kevin ends up with Sophie.

And once more: In Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, you will learn that Kevin ends up with Arielle — you know, the wedding singer.

What we're trying to say several ways is: There are a few options in this triple romantic mystery surrounding Kevin (Justin Hartley) that the twisty family drama set up in last week's installment, and it is your job until Tuesday night to speculate wildly on the outcome. Could it be the wedding singer you just met? It's certainly a long shot, but given how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) first spotted Rebecca (Mandy Moore), maybe she casts a bigger (moon)shadow than you think. Will it be Kevin's long-pined-for, on-again-off-again ex-wife, which would be please many fans, but last you were told, she's married? Or what about Kevin's good friend with whom he seemed to at least want to keep open the option of a relationship? In short: Tuesday's episode promises resolution and romance.

Justin Hartley and Alexandra Breckenridge on 'This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Alexandra Breckenridge on 'This Is Us' | Credit: NBC

"It's everything you wanted — even if you didn't know you wanted it," This Is Us story editor Danielle Bauman, who wrote the episode, tells EW. "It's for all the romantics out there." What exactly should viewers brace for? "Thirsty women. Questionable poetry. And true love."

In this exclusive clip from "The Night Before the Wedding," which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) can tell that Kevin has been thinking a little too much about Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). "We both know that you've been staring at that door, willing Sophie to walk through it, all day," he tells his brother.

"No, I don't even know what you're talking about," Kevin retorts. "I have not been doing any of those things."

"She's a married woman, Kev," Randall reminds him. "Don't cause any drama at our sister's wedding."

We'll give you one big guess as to who walks through the door at that moment, and here are two hints: It's not Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) or Arielle (Katie Lowes). Raise a mimosa to mystery resolution and just pray that no one winds up with Phillip's drunk cousin, Oliver.

