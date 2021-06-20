Kevin Hart opens up about how his scandals affected his kids in Red Table Talk with Will Smith

Red Table Talk (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show Red Table Talk has historically been a venue for frank and honest discussions, and Kevin Hart's installment is no exception.

After a humorous opening in which the comedian shows up to the episode's taping over an hour late ("I bet you he wouldn't have done this to Ellen," Pinkett Smith quips) the latest entry in the Facebook Watch series quickly turns serious, as Hart sits down with Pinkett Smith's husband Will Smith. Over the next 45 minutes, the two actors engage in a candid conversation about parenthood, celebrity, and the intersection between the two.

Hart, for instance, opens up about how his recent scandals have impacted his children, including the resurfaced homophobic tweets that cost him his Oscar-host gig and his admission of cheating on his wife Eniko Parrish while she was pregnant.

"My talk with [my daughter] Heaven... that was one like no other," Hart says. "Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake; that was real... Until this day, my daughter is tough on me."

When news of the resurfaced tweets broke and the public had a "misconception" of him as homophobic, he continues, "My daughter was so upset, because she couldn't process how people could think this about her father. And it was so tough, because this was when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household."

Smith adds that he and Pinkett Smith have tried to be "really open" to their children about their "realities." "We've found that, with our kids, we just tell them everything," the actor says. "We just try to get out ahead of it so the kids know before the world knows. We've had a couple get to the kids before we had a chance, and that's excruciating."

"I've never been able to get to the kids first," Hart replies, adding, "Every child has the internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across, that you're gonna read, that isn't gonna have an impression [on them]."

Will Smith Kevin Hart Facebook Red Table Talk Kevin Hart on 'Red Table Talk' | Credit: Facebook

Smith and Hart also speak frankly about the struggles of their personal lives being public, particularly their divorces. Smith recalls his ex-wife Sheree Zampino telling him, "Whatever you say, the world is going to punish me for that, so you are giving people permission to say and do things to me on the street."

"It took a while for me to understand that," Hart says. "'I said you got big feet, I was f---ing around!' And there, we're being silly about an example, but that's reality. It took me a minute to understand that. Now, I can honestly say the relationships have improved, because I'm now aware of the s--- that I could have done to bring havoc or bring problems."

"A lot of people want this seat," he continues. "But you don't know what comes with this seat... You gotta be aware. That, to me, is the hardest s--- in the world, because you're starting to realize the lives that are affected by the way that you move."

The full Red Table Talk episode is streaming on Facebook Watch.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: