Kevin Hart to host relaunch of Jerry Lewis' Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon

On Wednesday, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced the relaunch of their legendary Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, naming Kevin Hart as this year’s host.

The two-hour special will feature guest appearances from the likes of Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Jillian Mercado, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, and Usain Bolt — plus more yet to be announced. The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon will support the work of the Muscular Dystrophy Association as well as Hart’s Help From the Hart (HFTH) charity, which the actor and comedian founded in 2017 to support community-based organizations and address the educational, health, and social needs of underserved communities.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward," said Hart in a statement. "I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together. I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The original MDA Labor Day Telethon was hosted by iconic comedian, actor, singer, and filmmaker Lewis from its 1966 inception until 2010. The annual event would raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, while on air for 21.5 straight hours. Over the years, the telethon raised $2.45 billion for MDA.

As well as raising charitable contributions for a worthy cause, the revived virtual fundraising event aims to drive awareness to help transform the lives of children with disabilities and disadvantages, with the help of comedy and musical performances and interactive gaming components. Viewers will also get a look at the work of both organizations through exclusive profiles on families, research, and care.

The MDA Telethon airs Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. Streaming partners have yet to be announced.