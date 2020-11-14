The new special, which was filmed in his living room, hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

Kevin Hart gets up close and personal in trailer for new stand-up special Zero F**ks Given

His house, his coffee, his rules.

Kevin Hart is getting up close and personal in the full-length trailer for his new Netflix stand-up special, Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given, which was filmed in his very own living room as opposed to a theater or stadium.

"I'm no longer comfortable anywhere else but my house. I'm in my f—ing comfort zone, I'm gonna let it fly today. Everything that I f—ing feel, I'm gonna f—ing say," he explains in the clip, below.

The trailer promises that the special is "like no other" and will have "zero filter" and make "zero apologies." Making good on that promise, Hart can be heard saying maybe he should take a joke out of his set. "Maybe I should take that one out, I'm gonna get canceled for that one. F— it," he says.

Zero F**ks Given, which is his sixth special available on the streaming service after 2019’s Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, will see Hart dish on male group chats, sex after 40, and life during COVID-19. Also at Netflix, Hart has the docuseries Don’t F**k This Up, which follows his day-to-day life in the aftermath of his Oscars hosting controversy, and the variety special Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History.

Filmed in September 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given premieres globally on Netflix Nov. 17.