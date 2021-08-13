Cheadle appeared on Hart's Peacock show, and things between the two friends got a little too real.

Watch Don Cheadle troll Kevin Hart for picking on his age: 'We'll take a poll on how you meant it'

Kevin Hart's new talk show has been branded as "unplanned, unscripted, and unfiltered" — something that viewers saw firsthand during Hart's recent interview with his friend Don Cheadle.

In a now-viral clip from the interview, Cheadle was in the middle of discussing the serious topic of generational wealth when he mentioned his age — 56 years old — which led Hart to exclaim, "damn!" Cheadle immediately froze, looking serious and upset. Hart broke the silence after a long, awkward pause.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry, because it was a thought," the Jumanji apologized. "It was a thought and I blurted it out. I didn't mean it that way. Just understand I didn't mean it the way it came out."

"It's fine," Cheadle said, brushing off Hart's comment. "We'll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show's over."

Hart to Heart Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle | Credit: Peacock

But Hart wouldn't let it go and continued to apologize, telling Cheadle, "I can sit up here and honestly say, 'buddy, that that was from a place of love.'" He tried to prove what he meant by repeating his comment, leading Cheadle to point out that his inflection was different this time around.

"Got it," Cheadle interuppted. "If we could play it back right now, these are two different damns."

The banter continued, with Cheadle throwing his words back at him. Hart, ever the comedian, took the opportunity to make fun of himself by arguing that he said different variations of the word — leading Cheadle to crack up.

"Each time you've said it now, it's gotten quieter and quieter," Cheadle chuckled.

"Well, that means you can barely hear the truth, so who has the problem here? Hmmm?" Hart teased, also sharing a laugh. "Maybe 56 is catching up," Hart teased.

Representatives for Hart and Cheadle did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. But fans who are worried about "bad blood" between the actors shouldn't be worried, though — the exchange appeared to be the result of two friends having deadpan jokes at each other's expense. At the beginning of the episode, Cheadle noted that he and Hart had been friends for over 20 years, with Hart calling their friendship "a good relationship." Last week, he posted a clip on Instagram ahead of the episode's airing that showed the two actors goofing off and reiterating that their candor is based on a years-long history of knowing each other.

"Here is a small clip of me & @doncheadle doing what we do best and that's being assholes to one another," Hart wrote along with four emoji laughing faces, telling fans to stream Hart to Heart on Peacock.

Watch the episode below, and see Cheadle and Hart's exchange around the 30-minute mark.