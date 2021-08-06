Kevin Costner praises Tim McGraw's Yellowstone prequel casting

Yellowstone type TV Show network Paramount Network genre Western

Tim McGraw is galloping into the Yellowstone-verse with a sweet endorsement from series star Kevin Costner.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor praised McGraw's casting in creator-writer Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 by leaving an adorable comment on the performer's Instagram page.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill; Yellowstone "1883" stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, left, and "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner. | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage; Cam McLeod/Paramount +

"Dutton looks good on you," Costner wrote as he prepares to pass the reins to McGraw, who will take over in the lead role on the Paramount Network western's spin-off.

McGraw's wife, Faith Hill, also joined 1883 in the role of James Dutton's wife, Margaret, the matriarch of the family who guides them west in search of a better life in Montana.

Oscar-nominated A Star Is Born actor Sam Elliott joined the cast as well in the role of Shea Brennan, described in a press release as a "tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools."

Costner has led the cast of the main Yellowstone series across three seasons, beginning in 2018. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season, set to debut later this year. Another spin-off, 6666, is slated to follow more characters in Texas.

"This is truly a dream job," McGraw said of the franchise expansion in a press statement. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

