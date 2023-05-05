An insider told PEOPLE that the actor's split from wife Christine Baumgartner isn't linked to his hit Western series concluding after five seasons.

No, Kevin Costner's divorce doesn't have anything to do with Yellowstone ending

Kevin Costner is having an eventful week, to say the least.

Word came Tuesday that the actor and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing after 18 years of marriage. Three days later, Paramount Network confirmed that the popular Costner-led Western series Yellowstone would be ending with its fifth season.

But although the two bombshells came in the same week, they don't seem to be otherwise connected. An unnamed source told PEOPLE that Costner's divorce "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," and added, "The two situations are unrelated."

Representatives for Costner didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Friday.

Kevin Costner Kevin Costner | Credit: Jim Bennett/WireImage

Costner and Baumgartner wed in 2004 and share three children. A rep for the actor said earlier this week that the couple are separating due to "circumstances beyond [Costner's] control" and added, "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

As for the end of Yellowstone, rumors had been circulating about the future of the show — and Costner's involvement in it — for months. The Taylor Sheridan drama, which follows Costner's John Dutton as he ruthlessly oversees his family's cattle ranch, will ride off into the sunset as the back half of season 5 returns in November.

But that doesn't mean Paramount Network is saying "so long, cowboy," to the Yellowstone franchise: An untitled sequel is set to premiere in December.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits, from 1883 to Tulsa King," Paramount chief Chris McCarthy said in a statement Friday. "I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life."

In addition to the new sequel and 1883, the Yellowstone universe includes 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

