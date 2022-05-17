Kevin Can Wait star Erinn Hayes to appear on Kevin Can F**k Himself

Erinn Hayes gets the last laugh.

Though character details are yet to be revealed, Hayes will join the series stars, including Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek). The AMC show stars Murphy as a fed-up housewife, intentionally deconstructing the trope of the sitcom wife. The title is a blatant reference to the CBS sitcom which Hayes was killed off.

So much so that Hayes had even publicly made a plea to be able to join the cast. Speaking with Vulture in 2020, Hayes revealed that she'd read scripts and was hoping to be considered for a role. "It's so good, and I'd kill to be in it," she said. "The angle [creator Valerie Armstrong] takes on telling this particular story has nothing to do with me. It has nothing to do with Kevin James. It's just exploring the trope [of the wife supporting the husband]."

Though she did worry that any potential role for her might distract from the overall series. "'Oh, it's Erinn Hayes, who was killed off Kevin Can Wait," she opined, before adding "the part they've written is so full and so interesting. They just did a great job, and I'm excited to see how the show turns out whether or not I ever get a chance to read for it or be a part of it in any way."

Looks like they decided the gag was too good to pass up!

Hayes' former co-star Kevin James has also said he'd love to guest star on the series if the right opportunity came along, but no word yet on whether that's in the cards.

