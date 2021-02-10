Kevin James would 'absolutely' guest-star on Kevin Can F*** Himself

If the producers of AMC's dark comedy extend an invitation, the actor says he's on board.

Yes, Kevin James can take a joke. The Kevin Can Wait star — whose new NASCAR comedy The Crew premieres Feb. 15 on Netflix — has no problem with Kevin Can F*** Himself, AMC's upcoming dark comedy from the perspective of a fed-up sitcom wife. In fact, James tells EW that he'd even guest-star on the hourlong comedy if the creative team, which includes Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) and Rashida Jones, invited him to appear.

"Absolutely. Why not?" says James. "It's hard getting shows on nowadays. And if you can do something creative and funny, you can't argue with it."

First announced in 2019, Kevin Can F*** Himself stars Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) as Allison, described as "a woman who escapes her confines and discovers her rage."

The title is an obvious play on James' CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait, which caused its own sitcom-wife controversy in 2017 when producers decided to kill off James' onscreen spouse, played by Erinn Hayes. But James has no problem with the title's NSFW homage to his past work. "I like it," he says with a laugh. "It's got my name in it… As long as [the show] is funny and it works, godspeed."

