Animal House (1978)

Bacon made his screen debut in this iconic National Lampoon title about frat boy antics. He features as Chip Diller, a smarmy ROTC bootlicker under Nedermeyer's (Mark Metcalf) tutelage. He was so green that he tried to tell production he couldn't fly out a week earlier than planned because he had a date. Until he was promptly informed that wasn't how things in the movie business worked. "It was the first time I'd ever been in first class in my life, and I couldn't believe that the alcohol was free, so I just kept drinking on this plane and trying to look like a big shot reading my script," he remembers. Though he didn't share much screen time with star John Belushi, who was flying back and forth between the set in Oregon and Saturday Night Live in New York, he remembers him as an incredibly generous guy. "At one point, he had a party for everybody," says Bacon. "And he had flown out from New York a whole bunch of smoked salmon. I liked smoked salmon, but I would never get it because it was way out my price range. And this was just piles of it, and there was champagne and orange juice [for mimosas], which I'd never heard of before."