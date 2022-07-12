The actor is partnering with the minds behind Britain's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to host and produce the new game show series full of "suspense and drama."

Don't let your brain get footloose around Kevin Bacon, as the Emmy-nominated actor has partnered with the minds who popularized Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to host a new British quiz show.

EW has confirmed the Mystic River actor will launch the new game show Lucky 13, which he'll also executive-produce alongside David Schiff and Millionaire duo Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe. The 64-year-old may also host the series in English-speaking territories around the world, but not in the United States.

"I played the game and I was hooked. It's not only about how much you know, but it's also about how much you think you know. It's addictive fun!" Bacon told Variety of the upcoming series' format, which the publication reported will be a "high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format" that will unfold across 60 minutes.

Kevin Bacon attends "Space Oddity" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Kevin Bacon pivots to game show hosting on new 'Lucky 13' series | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"It's hard to believe that it's 24 years since we launched Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again," Woolfe told the outlet. "Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there's an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to Lucky 13 that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats. It's perfect for adaptation across markets and languages and we can't wait to launch Lucky 13 around the world."

Together, Rosencrantz and Woolfe shepherded the Millionaire franchise to markets around the world, with the former ITV entertainment head also originating the Idol series, I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, the Got Talent series, as well as Hell's Kitchen and Love Island.

A premiere date for Lucky 13 has yet to be announced.

