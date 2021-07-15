We're gonna need a large glass of wine.

Kerry Washington hilariously trolls Scott Foley for his birthday, and the Scandal cast is here for it

Scandal may have wrapped in 2018 with the team ready to go over a cliff, but it appears the Shondaland drama's epic love triangle carries on (or should we say Kerrys on?).

Olivia Pope portrayer Kerry Washington had a little fun with former costar Scott Foley (who played Jake Ballard) for his birthday, sharing a delightful selfie showing her with the man who played her love interest — um, the other one.

"Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!! Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday," Washington wrote, hilarious shading Foley by posting a pic of herself with Fitz actor Tony Goldwyn.

"This is not me," birthday boy Foley, who just turned 49, commented.

"well.... this is awkward," Washington replied, with a crying-laughing emoji.

Washington's gladiator costars also LOL'd at the post.

"Fitz. Jake. What's the diff really…. ❤️. HBD @scottkfoley love ya @kerrywashington," wrote Dan Bucatinsky, who played James Novak.

Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant) shared a string of crying-laughing emojis, while Judy Smith, who the Olivia Pope character was based on, used the moment to wish Foley a happy birthday. "Looking great!" she added, also with a nod to Washington's joke.

Scandal Credit: Kerry Washington/Instagram

Scandal fan Demi Lovato, though, revealed they were #TeamJake, commenting, "Olivia Pope!!! Quit breaking this man's heart!!!! HE LOVED YOU."

Foley's wife, Marika Dominczyk, loved it, crowing Washington "Queen."

But no worries, Washington handled it by sharing a follow-up pic showing her and Foley behind the scenes of their former ABC show, with the actress aiming a punch at his face (in jest, of course).

"WHOOPS wrong TV bae 😜😂😉 LOLOLOLOLOLOL," she captioned the second image. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scottkfoley!!!!!!! I really do miss seeing your face (even when I'm fake punching it 😂) every day. GLADIATORS! Help me send this guy some birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

