Kerry Washington hilariously trolls Scott Foley for his birthday, and the Scandal cast is here for it
We're gonna need a large glass of wine.
Scandal may have wrapped in 2018 with the team ready to go over a cliff, but it appears the Shondaland drama's epic love triangle carries on (or should we say Kerrys on?).
Olivia Pope portrayer Kerry Washington had a little fun with former costar Scott Foley (who played Jake Ballard) for his birthday, sharing a delightful selfie showing her with the man who played her love interest — um, the other one.
"Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!! Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday," Washington wrote, hilarious shading Foley by posting a pic of herself with Fitz actor Tony Goldwyn.
"This is not me," birthday boy Foley, who just turned 49, commented.
"well.... this is awkward," Washington replied, with a crying-laughing emoji.
Washington's gladiator costars also LOL'd at the post.
"Fitz. Jake. What's the diff really…. ❤️. HBD @scottkfoley love ya @kerrywashington," wrote Dan Bucatinsky, who played James Novak.
Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant) shared a string of crying-laughing emojis, while Judy Smith, who the Olivia Pope character was based on, used the moment to wish Foley a happy birthday. "Looking great!" she added, also with a nod to Washington's joke.
Scandal fan Demi Lovato, though, revealed they were #TeamJake, commenting, "Olivia Pope!!! Quit breaking this man's heart!!!! HE LOVED YOU."
Foley's wife, Marika Dominczyk, loved it, crowing Washington "Queen."
But no worries, Washington handled it by sharing a follow-up pic showing her and Foley behind the scenes of their former ABC show, with the actress aiming a punch at his face (in jest, of course).
"WHOOPS wrong TV bae 😜😂😉 LOLOLOLOLOLOL," she captioned the second image. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @scottkfoley!!!!!!! I really do miss seeing your face (even when I'm fake punching it 😂) every day. GLADIATORS! Help me send this guy some birthday love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Related Content:
Comments