A very scandalous reunion occurred in New York City on Friday.

Kerry Washington posted several snapshots with her Scandal costars Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young that featured the trio exchanging hugs and filing out picket signs in support of the strike initiated by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

"Volunteered with some fellow @sagaftra members that I LOVE today," Washington captioned an image of her holding a sign that read, "Guild vs. Evil."

The actress, who played crisis manager Olivia Pope on the hit ABC drama for seven seasons, added, "If you want to get involved, there are soooooo many ways to support this labor strike. Help spread our message, volunteer, donate what you can donate to the Emergency Financial Assistance Program, and more! I'll link to all in my stories. Any bit helps! We're in this together."

Washington also posted a TikTok set to the tune of Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" in which she and her costars could be seen folding T-shirts, taking photos, and dancing as they volunteered together.

In the clip, Goldwyn, who played President Fitz Grant, explained how the union arrived at its unanimous decision. "We are on strike to get a fair deal for all the workers in our industry who put so much on the line," he said. "And we're just asking for fairness for each other."

"For fairness and equity," Washington added. "And so that we don't get replaced by computers."

Goldwyn replied, "Yeah, that too."

Young, who starred as First Lady Mellie Grant, previously posted photos of her and Goldwyn on the picket line as they marched through Times Square in New York City.

"I've been a proud @sagaftra #UnionMember since 1992," she captioned her post. "I'm so grateful for the family & protections that our union has given me & I'm proud to stand vigilant so that those protections can continue to keep this family strong as our industry moves into a new paradigm."

SAG-AFTRA — which represents more than 160,000 performers including actors, announcers, DJs, dancers, broadcast journalists, and more — is currently on strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). They are seeking better working conditions and compensation amid industry shake-ups related to streaming services and artificial intelligence.

