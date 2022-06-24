The queens reveal their celebrity impressions of Mariah Carey and Leslie Jordan that they didn't got the chance to do on season 14.

Watch Drag Race stars Kerri Colby and Kornbread do their Snatch Game characters we never got to see

Perhaps an extra diva (or two) in the house for Snatch Game might've saved the season 14 edition from being a memorably entertaining entry into the RuPaul's Drag Race canon (for all the so-wrong-they're-right reasons).

Though they left the competition prior to the infamously disastrous season 14 edition of the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge, Kerri Colby and Kornbread are debuting the characters they would've played if they remained in the competition as part of EW's Awardist roundtable.

Around the 59-minute mark in the video above, Kornbread reveals that she hasn't watched the episode — which resulted in only one queen (DeJa Skye as Lil Jon) performing well in the challenge, with the others being thrust into a lip-sync battle round as punishment for their subpar efforts — due to "secondhand embarrassment" for her sisters, while Kerri admits that she "didn't think it was absolutely horrible," but asked herself "why are these girls not interacting off of each other?" in the moment.

Later, Kornbread performs a few lines as her chosen Snatch Game character that she never got to do on the show, channeling actor Leslie Jordan as she squeals, "Hello my hunker-downers, what are you doin'? Screwin'?" in the American Horror Story star's signature drawl.

Kerri also performs a brief bit of her planned Mariah Carey Snatch: "I thought that I was going to do well, but, looking back, in hindsight, I think [the performances] set that whole thing up not to do well, and for me I was just going to act like I was at a meet and greet."

"I do act a lot like Mariah," she finishes. "She is one of my influences, dahling."

RuPaul joked during judging after the challenge that the episode would be called "'Who Killed Snatch Game?'" before informing the seven bottom-placing queens that they'd compete in a lip-sync LaLaPaRuZa to determine who would be eliminated. Jasmine, who portrayed Betsy DeVos on Snatch Game, ultimately left the competition after lip-syncing several times.

"This week, the rest of you snatched our attention, but for all the wrong reasons. I really expected more from you. I'm sorry my dears, but you are all up for elimination," Ru told the stunned gals. "To make my final decision, we need to see you all lip-sync for your mother-tucking lives."

"It was just moldy vibes all around," Bosco recalls after performing as Gwyneth Paltrow for her set. "It wasn't fun to do, it wasn't fun to watch, it wasn't fun to be a part of."

Watch EW's full Awardist roundtable with Kerri, Kornbread, Jasmine Kennedie, Bosco, and season 14 winner Willow Pill above.

