Kerri tells EW she secured the dress through a well-connected friend in the fashion industry: "I definitely had to return it as soon as I got back!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Kerri Colby made the Night of 1,000 J.Los all about one thing: her dress!

After sporting a flowing green number as part of the Jennifer Lopez lookalike challenge on this week's runway, the trans trailblazer and drag performer confirmed to EW that the dress was the actual garment Lopez wore during Milan Fashion Week in 2019, when the Hustlers actress strutted past the audience in an remixed version of her iconic palm-print dress from the 2000 Grammys.

"It is the same dress, so it was a feature moment that was a very limited quantity made for Versace that year. I happened to be able to get my hands on the same exact garment," Kerri reveals during an exclusive chat with EW's new Quick Drag Twitter Spaces, the full episode for which will premiere Tuesday on EW's BINGE podcast feed. "Honey, you just gotta make sure you get the right type of friends so when these crazy moments come around, you've got to hit them up!"

Kerri Colby Jennifer Lopez dress RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 Kerri Colby wears Jennifer Lopez's real Versace dress on the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 runway. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Kerri explains that she was able to get the garment through "a few fabulous friends" who had access to an extensive fashion archive that included the piece.

"I was like, oh my God, I know that I'm asking for death here, but can I please use this dress," she remembers of preparing the outfit for the challenge, adding that she had to keep it a secret that she was actually using the garment for a stint on Drag Race. "I definitely had to return it as soon as I got back. That was literally my lifeline. [My friend August and I] were basically like family, so I didn't do any crazy contracts or sell my soul for the dress!"

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez wears a remixed version of her Versace Grammys dress at 2019 Milan Fashion Week. | Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

