Auntie Kerri talks THAT Jorgeous and Orion moment, lip-syncing against Jasmine, and being "active and vigilant about things you care about as a voter" while trans rights come under attack.

As RuPaul's Drag Race loses one of its brightest breakout stars in Kerri Colby, America gains its new favorite auntie. And not just the kind that's fun for a kiki at the family function, but the kind of woman whose ferocious love and endless wisdom will lift you up in your darkest moments — all while Jennifer Lopez's dress hangs in her closet.

That's just what Kerri — one of four out trans women to compete on season 14 — did across her momentous run, which came to an untimely end Friday night after her church lady energy might've over-gospel-fied a girl group musical challenge, but spoke to the entertainer's ability to turn a past riddled with religious trauma into a display of celebratory energy.

"It comes from going through a lot of trials and tribulations," Kerri tells EW of the strength she possesses today, which she's using to fight against anti-trans government action in Florida and Texas. "It was a hard battle being disowned at 15. So many things happened to me and made me grow up quickly and appreciate a lot more about life than just the superficial. Even though my upbringing was tough, it taught me a lot about spirituality. I grew up in an evangelical, Pentecostal household, so preaching and sermoning and ministering and giving them the shadamadahada, it comes naturally. I combine the two: a little triumph, a little trauma for a come-to-Jesus moment."

RuPaul's Drag Race Kerri Colby talks trans rights and 'heartbreaking' exit in 'RuPaul's Drag Race' elimination interview. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Read on for Kerri's full thoughts on her season 14 run, including the curious critiques she received on the challenge that sent her home, the importance of seeing the "Transtastic Four" on national TV, and what she knows about how close Jorgeous and Orion Story really got after that hilariously intimate quip from Willow Pill during the reading mini challenge.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You've been a wonderful part of season 14. Congratulations on a great run and I hope you're not feeling too sad about reliving the elimination.

KERRI COLBY: Never. It's TV, we get in, we do what we can, and the goal is to make your mark in history, not always to come home with the crown.

According to Bosco in our recent interview, your mark on season 14 will be the whole cast eventually coming out as trans.

[Laughs]. Yes, honey. I'm handing out hormones left and right.

Though Bosco was joking, Jasmine cited you as direct inspiration for transitioning because of your confidence. You opened up about being bullied and rejected as a kid, so how did it feel hearing her say she looks to you as an example and inspiration on her journey for the same reasons you were rejected earlier in life?

It felt surreal, because me existing the way I'm able to now wasn't always a possibility. I was put through it, being brought up in the south. I love to talk about it because there's so much going on in Texas with their stance on trans children, being in an environment where I wasn't comfortable to do that myself and having that full-circle moment where Jasmine said she looked to me ... felt amazing.

Going against her in the lip-sync after you had that connection, I imagine it was tough. Was there anything encouraging you said or did for each other each other before the lip-sync that we didn't get to see?

After our Untucked moment, we embraced each other and looked at each other like, oh no, not this, not us. I never had any issues with her, we were just starting to get to that deeper, intimate connection, that big sister energy. It's a TV show, and I laid everything I could on the floor.

You laid your soul on the floor, too. That moment last week showed us so much about you. That speech to Jasmine in Untucked was so moving and felt like a sermon. How do you get to that point where that wisdom is just at the ready for you?

It comes from going through a lot of trials and tribulations. Sometimes people don't see that because they see the package, they think I'm this happy-go-lucky girl who has it all, but it was a hard battle being disowned at 15. So many things happened to me and made me grow up quickly and appreciate a lot more about life than just the superficial. Even though my upbringing was tough, it taught me a lot about spirituality. I grew up in an evangelical, Pentecostal household, so preaching and sermoning and ministering and giving them the shadamadahada, it comes naturally. I combine the two: a little triumph, a little trauma for a come-to-Jesus moment.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 Kerri Colby on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14. | Credit: VH1

You incorporated that into the girl group challenge, too. The judges told you that you weren't bringing character, but your critique on the panel was that you put your own spin on the dance moves and made them church-like, which, to me, is a character. Were those critiques out-of-sync with how you were felt performing in the moment?

I was just as confused as the rest of America is. I feel like they wanted to see a specific side of me. Through my journey, they were adamant about wanting to see more monster, more ugly, and not to rely on pretty, so they pushed me to give the character they were looking for. When I brought my spin to it, which was authentically a character, I had so much fun. I loved the song and helped make things rhyme and flow for a lot of the girls. To hear that it didn't land, in their opinion, was a little heartbreaking.

Part of what landed you in the bottom was the runway outfit, with the top of the tights visible. Was there more to the story on why the look didn't have the polish we're used to seeing from you?

It was a user error. It's a very fast amount of time we have to get ready. I was looking for a belt to put over it, but also second-guessing my [choices]. "I'mma do the best I can with what I got," to quote Mariah Carey.

You describe yourself as a chatty auntie, so I need an auntie's truth on some things from this episode: First, Jasmine confronted Daya with the info about what Daya said in Untucked about her look on the Glamazon Prime episode. Who spilled that tea to her?

I remember [joking] when the girls came in and I saw that Daya was on her Daya-ness, she was definitely playing a politically correct moment. I was like, "listen girls, just so ya'll are aware, Miss Thing has some things to say, she has a few opinions … She was coming for all of us!" [Laughs].

Second, in the reading challenge, Willow made a joke about Jorgeous and Orion Story, and Jorgeous' face read a certain way. I'm trying to dance around being vulgar. Do you remember what Willow said about Jorgeous and Orion?

I remember the whole thing about eating booty.

Was there a secret couple on set?

I can neither confirm nor deny anything. What I can say is that Jorgeous is a precious little Latina angel, and she had her crushes. Orion is someone she thought was very handsome while filming. So, I don't know what happened between whose cheeks, where, why, or how, but clearly there was a read made for her from Willow.

Shifting gears, I want to talk to you about some of the more serious issues you brought up on the show. Your story with your family is one that trans kids will relate to. Working through it by talking about it on the show, has anyone in your family attempted a reconnection?

I'm happy to talk about it because this is reality for trans and queer children with evangelical parents. I haven't made much improvement, but I did get to meet with my dad. I did a show in Dallas, and he wanted to meet up. It was his first time seeing me since living my truth. I had a feeling it would go a lot worse, but it was good. He kept things nonchalant and plain … Being in each other's oxygen and not going for a hostile moment was progress to me. I haven't made any groundbreaking reconciliations with anyone because they still hold to their opinions.

Like you said: you don't need to. Your life is yours. You, Kornbread, Bosco, and Jasmine on TV is important right now, especially given what's happening with Texas government officials classifying transition care for minors as child abuse. How do you think we can combat this at every level?

This sounds like a job for the Trantastic Four. We need to go whoop some people's booties. In seriousness … it's stuff you'd never think could a real issue. Clearly these are premeditated things: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that was passed along with this anti-trans [movement] specifically targeting children who are trying to find themselves. With child trans healthcare, it's not like they're saying, "I'm 5 years old, give me surgery and needles," it's a long process with mental health counselors and parental advice. To discredit that and say it's abuse is heartbreaking because it discourages people to be who they are. We've seen mental health [issues] and suicide rates go up because of that [in the past]. Some people are ignorantly based in their opinions when they're not part of our community, and their decisions are harmful. Be on top of your legislation, look into your city and state's ballots, because this is a voting year, so be active and vigilant about things you care about as a voter. Every person needs to be educated, because there are people pushing agendas that can have massive effects in communities across the globe.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.