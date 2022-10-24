The beloved Muppet sings "Rainbow Connection" with Cannon, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger.

See Kermit make his return to The Masked Singer in performance with all the panelists and Nick Cannon

The Muppets are taking over The Masked Singer this week!

EW has the exclusive first look at the performance, below:

"Rainbow Connection" is a treasure among the Muppets fandom. The song, which was written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher, first appeared in the 1979 film The Muppet Movie, with Jim Henson's Kermit singing it. The song reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 1979, and Williams and Ascher were even nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song for the track.

Kermit won't be the only Muppet making a special appearance though. He will be joined by Miss Piggy, who will serve as the episode's guest panelist, and Fozzie Bear, as a special backstage correspondent.

After besting Maize (Mario Cantone) and Mermaid (Gloria Gaynor) last week, Robo Girl will go up against two new contestants (and two more will be unmasked!) in the battle for the Golden Mask Trophy. This season, the masked celebrities boast a combined 32 Grammy nominations, 16 Emmy wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 42 books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The all-new "Muppets Night" episode of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 8:00-9:02 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

