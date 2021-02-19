With all five seasons arriving today, the streamer imagined how Kermit's pals might look in some of its other hit series.

See Kermit's cousin as Baby Yoda in honor of The Muppet Show arriving on Disney+

The Muppet Show type TV Show network Disney+ genre Comedy

Variety

Disney+ welcomes all five seasons of the original Muppet Show to its lineup Friday. To celebrate, the streamer created some very Muppetational, inspirational posters mashing up the Muppet gang with other original Disney+ programs, including WandaVision and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

But start with this one, we must:

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

And you thought Baby Yoda was cute? Check out Kermie's little cousin Robin as the star of The Frogdalorian, which EW can confirm would be an amazing companion series to The Mandalorian.

Pepe the King Prawn steps in for Diary of a Future President star Gina Rodriguez here:

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem get their own series here… though to be honest we're not sure if it's a musical, a podcast, or a T-shirt:

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

Which Muppet could possibly step into the very unique shoes of actor, philosopher, and professional weirdo Jeff Goldblum? Why, the Swedish Chef, of course:

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

All of the Muppets are superheroes to us, but Gonzo the Great and Camilla seem uniquely qualified to star in their own eccentric TV romance/thriller/sitcom parody:

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

While these series are "never streaming," we'd absolutely watch them all.

Related content: