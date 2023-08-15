"When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me?"

Keri Russell thinks she was the 'least talented' member of The Mickey Mouse Club

Keri Russell is reflecting on her time as a member of The Mickey Mouse Club.

The actress, who starred on the '90s variety show for three seasons as a teenager, told W Magazine that she considers herself to be the "least talented" member of its star-studded lineup, which included triple threats Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling, among others.

"I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there. And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there," Russell revealed. "I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild."

Mickey Mouse Club 1991-1994 that includes Keri Russell and hopefully a couple of these folks: Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez The Mickey Mouse Club | Credit: Everett

When asked if she'd saved anything from her time on the show, Russell simply replied, "My sanity, my dignity. Not everyone got out alive." She also noted that she still keeps in touch with her fellow Mouseketeers Ilana Miller and Lindsey Alley, who remain "my best friends."

Russell joined the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, also known as MMC, when she was 15 in 1991 and continued to star on the show for the next three years alongside fellow castmates JC Chasez, Dale Godboldo, Rhona Bennett, Josh Ackerman, and Nikki Deloach. The Disney Channel series, which released new episodes Monday through Friday at the height of its popularity, would see its energetic cast perform a blend of musical performances and sketch comedy routines.

The Americans star previously praised her fellow castmates while visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show in February.

"They were all very talented. Like, Christina and Britney and Ryan Gosling and Justin, all those kids were 12 when I was 17. So I was a little older," Russell recalled at the time. "I mean, I could drive. I was cool. But they were wildly talented."

