Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson hit with rubber bullets during George Floyd protest

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson was hit with rubber bullets unleashed by police while protesting the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sampson, who has also appeared on The Vampire Diaries, is a longtime activist who has been advocating for justice through peaceful protest and the creation of his non-profit initiative BLD PWR. His How To Get Away With Murder costar Matt McGorry was protesting alongside him in West Hollywood at the time of the incident.

Floyd was an African American man in Minneapolis who died as a police officer jammed his knee into his neck on May 25. The incident was caught on video by multiple bystanders and released across social media, leading to an intense response from residents in cities throughout the U.S.

In an Instagram post on Sunday morning, Sampson unpacked what happened during the protest.

"Let’s #DEFUNDPOLICE and use those resources for alternatives to incarceration, unarmed, non-law-enforcement first responders, mental health care, COVID relief, education, housing - NEW SYSTEMS built on wellness and centering and caring for the most vulnerable in our society," he captioned the video.

The intense outcry in the streets led to the National Guard being deployed in 15 states including California, where Governor Gavin Newsom later declared a state of emergency in the city of Los Angeles.

"Whether you wear a badge or whether you hold a sign, I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and step back for a moment," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "To allow our firefighters to put out the flames. To allow our peace officers to re-establish some order. And, to let them protect your rights to be out there."

Derek Chauvin, the officer shown in the video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was arrested on May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. No charges have yet been filed against three other officers who were on the scene.

Stars like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and more are among those who have expressed their outrage in the wake of Floyd's death.