Watch Vanessa Williams arrive on Kenan as Don Johnson's ex

Kenan is about to have another famous in-law to deal with.
Tuesday's season 1 finale of the NBC comedy sees the addition of Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty) as Tasha, mother-in-law to Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and ex-wife to Rick (Don Johnson).
As seen in the exclusive clip above, Tasha and Rick aren't on the best terms, but when she comes to town for the Atlanta Hair Show, Tasha tries to help Rick deal with their widowed son-in-law developing feelings for Mika (Kimrie Lewis).
"It's the dream," Thompson previously told EW of landing Kenan. "It's every comedian's dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It's historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL. It's a lot of work. It's going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what's working and what's not working on an audience. That's the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you're shooting a show on tape, you've got to believe your instincts, so it's a very different process. But it's super-exciting."
Kenan airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
